Veteran and Pandian Stores' actress Kausalya Senthamarai is critical and hospitalised?

A few reports also state that she is kept under life support at SIMS hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai.

Vijay TV's popular Tamil show Pandian Stores' fame Kausalya Senthamarai is reportedly admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition. The 74-year-old actress is reportedly facing breathing issues and ever since news surfaced on social media, fans have been wishing the actress for a speedy recovery. More details about her health are awaited. A few reports also state that she is kept under life support at SIMS hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai.

Actress Chaitra Reddy took to social media and revealed about veteran actress' health condition. She wrote, “Dear friends, Our Kousalya Paati w/o Actor Senthamarai sir is admitted in SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani. She is under life support and seriously struggling to meet hospital bills. I kindly request you to support her with what you can afford and pray for her. She made us laugh and forget our worries with her performance, now, it’s our time to support her to get rid of her worries.” For contribution, Chaitra also included the account details, “S. Rajalakshmi (daughter of Paati Amma), Ac no – 20120483140, IFSC: SBIN0012764, Anaiyur branch SBI Bank. Google pay number – 9843009544”

Kausalya Senthamarai is seen in the role of a grandmother in the show, Pandian Stores. She has also featured in a popular TV show Poove Poochudava. However, she rose to fame with Pandian Stores.

She has also worked in films and has shared screenspace with South Indian film industry's biggies including MGR, Yuthan Balaji, Madhan Pandian and Raghavendran among others. Kausalya Senthamarai is a wife to late veteran actor Kalyanaraman Senthamarai, who has acted in more than 300 Tamil, Telugu, Kannada films in five decades. He passed away in August 1992, at the age of 57. Her husband Senthamarai had acted in many stage plays along with Sivaji Ganesan and M. G. Ramachandran before entering film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Filmibeat

Share your comment ×