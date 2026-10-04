Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94 in a Chennai hospital

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is no more. The legendary director took his last breath at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday, August 4, 2026. He was 94.

Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for age-related issues at the hospital. His last directorial was Sing Geetham, an experimental musical comedy film, which he helmed at the age of 94. That made him the second-oldest filmmaker in the world to mount a film. It was bankrolled by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin. The film featured Ayaan Khan, Ahilya Bamroo and Shalini Kondepudi in the lead roles.

Over a career of more than six decades, he worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has delivered several iconic films in Indian cinema that are often regarded as being ahead of their time, earning him the reputation of a visionary filmmaker.

His works include several memorable titles, including the silent black comedy Pushpaka Vimana (1987), the time-travel film Aditya 369 (1991), the dance drama Mayuri (1985), and Kamal Haasan's Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), and others.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was not only a director but also a screenwriter, producer, actor, and composer. He is known for revolutionizing South Indian cinema with his immense contribution and experimental approach.

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