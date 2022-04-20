Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 83 due to age-related illness

Veteran director and producer T Rama Rao, who is credited with some memorable work in Tami, Telugu and Hindi cinema, passed away in Chennai during the wee hours today at the age of 83. His demise was due to age-related illness. The last rites will be held at Kannammapet crematorium at 4 pm today. T Rama Rao is survived by wife Tatineni Jayashree and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suuseela and Ajay.

Rama Rao has collaborated with many top performers during his career including NTR, ANR, Shoban Babu, Krishna, Balakrishna, Sridevi, Jayapradha, Jayasudha, among others. His work includes top-notch projects like Navarathri, Jeevana Tarangalu, Bramachari, Aalumagalu, Yamagola, Presidenti Gari Abbayi, Illalu, Pandani Jeevitham, Pachani Kaapuram, etc.

Not just in Tamil, he made a strong mark when entered the Hindi film industry in 1979 and worked with top actors like Amitabh Bachan, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty. He has the distinction of introducing Superstar Rajinikanth in Hindi with movie Andhaa Kanoon. He made super hit movies in Hindi like Judai, Jeevan Dhara, Ek Hi Book, Andhaa Kanoon, Inqulaab, Insaf Ki Pukar, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Dosti Dushmani, Nache Mayuri, John Jani Janardhan, Raavan Raj, Muqabla, Hathkadi, Jung, etc.

T Rama Rao also received several accolades for his contribution to the Indian Film Industry. Besides his work in the entertainment industry, he was also the Chairman of Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer of Stainless Steel Flexible Corrugated Hoses, a company that does worldwide exports.

Also Read: PICS: Pooja Hegde gives cues to nail the off-duty look; Sizzles in a multi-colored dress in Mumbai