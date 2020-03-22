Veteran filmmaker Visu passes away at his home in Chennai

Director filmmaker Visu, passed away today, March 22. The actor took his last breath today at his home in Chennai.

Meenakshisundaram Ramasamy Viswanthan, best known by his stage name Visu, passed away today, March 22. The actor took his last breath today at his home in Chennai. He died of kidney disorder. Visu initially worked as an assistant to director K. Balachander until he turned director himself. He turned actor with his first film being Kudumbam Oru Kadambam, directed by S. P. Muthuraman. Visu is survived by his wife Uma and kids Lavanya, Sangeetha and Kalpana.

The director is known for his films like Samsaram Adhu Minsaaram, Penmani Aval Kanmani, Thirumathi Oru Vegumathi, Ketti Melam, Vaai Sollil Veerandi, Raja Thandiram, Dowry Kalyanam, Sakalakaala Sambandhi. The USP of his family drama is laced with a heavy dose of comedy along with a message for the audience.

Visu recently hit the headlines after he stated that Dhanush has to acquire proper permission from him if he plans to remake Rajinikanth’s starrer Netrikkan.

Also Read: Veteran filmmaker Visu warns Dhanush of legal action if he remakes Netrikkan; Check details

According to India Glitz, Visu had questioned the Asuran actor Dhanush if he had acquired the remake rights from Kavithalaya, and stated that Kavithalaya does not have rights to grant rights without his permission. He stated that if the reports turn out to be true about the remake, he would approach the court and file case for not acquiring rights from him.

Credits :Twitter

Read More