Veteran filmmaker Visu warns Dhanush of legal action if he remakes Netrikkan; Check details

Senior director Visu said I'm an interview that he would file case against Dhanush if the actor fails to get permission from him to remake Netrikkan.

While it was reported earlier that Dhanush has plans to remake Rajinikanth’s starrer Netrikkan, the film’s writer Visu has reportedly stated that Dhanush has to acquire proper permission from him if he really has any such plans. According to India Glitz, Visu questioned the Asuran actor if he had acquired the remake rights from Kavithalaya, and stated that Kavithalaya does not have rights to grant rights without his permission. He stated that if the reports turn out to be true about the remake, he would approach the court and file case for not acquiring rights from him.

For the unversed, during a media interaction last month, Dhanush was asked which movie of Rajinikanth would he remake and act in, he said that he has always wanted to act in the remake of Netrikkan. After the interaction, it is being reported that the actor is all set to remake the film. Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Mari Selvaraj, who rose to fame after his Pariyerum Perumal.

In Netrikkan, Rajinikanth played dual roles. While one role was that of an ambitious young man, the other role was that of an old Casanova. Dhanush, who expressed his desire to act in the remake of Netrikkan, is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. His movie Pattas is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, which his 40th movie.

