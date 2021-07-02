Veteran Kannada actor Jaggesh opens up on how son Yathiraj survived a car accident: I feel terrible fear

Reportedly, while trying to save a dog in the middle of the road, Yathiraj lost control of his car and rammed into a tree, which fortunately saved not only the dog's but his life too.

Veteran Kannada actor Jaggesh is currently in a state of shock after his son Yathiraj met with a bizarre road accident recently. He escaped unhurt in a freak road accident after his car hit straight into a tree near the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. Reportedly, while trying to save a dog in the middle of the road, Yathiraj lost control of his car and rammed into a tree, which fortunately saved not only the dog's but his life too. Jaggesh took to Twitter and shared about the major accident that has shaken him totally.

"My heart rate would go up every time I took a look at the picture of my son's accident. I feel terrible fear at the sight of it and I haven't been able to eat anything since morning because of all the bad visuals it brings to my mind. With my family urged me to not take a look at those pictures anymore, I would prefer deleting the post," he wrote on Twitter. A few news channels have shown the visuals of Yathiraj's car, which has got damaged badly. He was later taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Jaggesh has two sons Gururaj and Yathiraj. They both have been following in their father's footsteps to make a mark in the industry. However, Yathiraj has played a few supporting roles in films Gosi Gang and Bullet Basya.

