Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman passes away due to heart attack

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman left for his heavenly abode on Monday morning, January 23. According to media reports, Lakshman, 74, passed away due to a heart attack at his residence in Mudalapalya. He was suffering from several age-related health issues. The veteran actor is widely known for his villainous roles and has acted alongside legendary actors like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh and Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the Sandalwood film industry have reached Lakshman's house to pay last respects. Having acted in more than 200 movies, the veteran actor started his career with a small role in a 1980 Kannada comedy-drama, Usha Swayamvara. Directed by C V Rajendran, the film had Manjula Amritham, Srinath, and B S Dwarakish Narayana Swamy in lead roles. Lakshman's role as inspector Kulwant in Ambareesh starrer Antha still remains one of his most memorable performances.