Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh passes away at 80 after battling liver cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, widely known as MS Umesh, passed away on Sunday, November 30, at the age of 80 after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. The respected actor had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to Kidwai Hospital, where he breathed his last. His demise has brought a wave of sorrow across the Kannada film industry, with tributes pouring in from actors, political leaders, and fans.

A legacy that spanned over six decades

Umesh’s career stretched across more than 60 years, during which he appeared in over 400 films. Known for his unique comic timing, emotional performances, and memorable character roles, he remained one of Sandalwood’s most versatile artists. His journey in cinema began as a child artist in BR Panthulu’s Makkala Rajya in 1960, marking the start of an illustrious career that shaped Kannada entertainment.

Throughout his career, he shared screen space with several legends, including Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag. His roles in films such as Guru Shishyaru, Golmaal Radhakrishna, Katha Sangama, Nagara Hole, Kaamana Billu, Apoorva Sangama, and Shruthi Seridaaga remain favourites among audiences.

Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadgi, expressed deep grief over the actor’s death. In a condolence message, he said, “Umesh is one of the most talented actors the film industry has seen. It is unfortunate that such a wonderful artist with such a soulful performance passed away due to cancer. With his death, the Kannada film industry has lost an outstanding artist. May God give his fans and family the strength to bear the grief of his departure.”

Here’s what happened before his passing

According to a report by Daijiworld, Umesh’s health deteriorated further after he slipped and fell at home, sustaining injuries that required immediate medical attention. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors discovered his more severe underlying condition. His decades-long contribution, however, remained the focus of the tributes that followed news of his demise.

Born on April 24, 1945, to AL Srikantayya and Nanjamma, Umesh began performing at a young age through theatre and stage shows. His passion for acting earned him several honors, including the Karnataka Nataka Academy Award in 1994 and the City Corporation Award in 1997. His autobiography, Bannada Ghante, received acclaim and won the Vishweshwarayya Pratishthana Award.

