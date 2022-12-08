Veteran Kannada actor of KGF fame Krishna G Rao passes away

However, despite that, Krishna couldn't survive and breathed his last on Wednesday evening. Sandalwood fans are expressing grief on social media over his death.

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who is widely known for his perfect performance in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, passed away on Wednesday. Reportedly, the actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru due to age-related illness. He was treated in the ICU of the hospital due to a lung infection.

For the unversed, Krishna G Rao was seen playing a titular character of a blind man before the fight scene where hero Yash crushes the villains of Narachi in the first instalment of the KGF franchise.

Krishna worked in the industry for several years and had acted in many movies in Sandalwood in supporting roles, and reportedly also worked as an assistant director for many decades even with late actor Shankar Nag. However, It is the KGF in which he played the role of an aged blind person that shot him into fame for his dialogues that impressed the audiences.

After the first and second parts, the KGF franchise also announced the third part. KGF 3 has been announced with great buzz among movie buffs. While it was assumed that the sequel will go on the floors shortly, the makers informed us that the shoot for the project will not commence anytime soon.

