Veteran Kannada actor Sarigama Viji passes away at 76 due to age-related ailments
Veteran Kannada actor Sarigama Viji has succumbed to his illness today, January 16. Read on to know here his final rites will take place.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.
Veteran Kannada actor Sarigama Viji passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday, January 15. According to a report by One India, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. Unfortunately, due to his critical condition and severe health decline, he breathed his last today.
His final rites are going to take place on Thursday, January 16, at a crematorium in the city.
Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember you are not alone in the fight.