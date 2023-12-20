Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary battles critical illness; details inside

Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary is battling a critical illness after suffering a brain hemorrhage two days ago. Currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Baptist Hospital, Bangalore, she awaits the arrival of her son from abroad, as her body reportedly isn't responding to treatment yet.

News of Hema Chaudhary's hospitalization sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry and her beloved fans. Just recently, she was seen gracing the Lilavati Punya Tithi event, seemingly in good health. This sudden turn in the actress' life has left everyone praying for her speedy recovery.

More about actress Hema Chaudhary

Born in Hyderabad and raised in Chennai, Hema Chaudhary carved a niche for herself in South Indian cinema, appearing in over 180 films across Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages. Her career, spanning over four decades, witnessed her shine as a versatile actress, effortlessly transitioning from lead roles in her early days to strong performances in supporting roles later.

Hema Chaudhary's talent extended beyond the silver screen. She was an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer, having delighted audiences worldwide with over 700 performances alongside her guru Vempati Chinna Satyam. Proof of her artistic prowess, she even bagged the prestigious Panorama Award for her dancing skills.

Her personal life, however, wasn't without its share of challenges. Born out of wedlock, she faced societal stigma but carved her path to success. Interestingly, she was also the classmate of the superstar Rajinikanth at an acting school in Madras and later served as a judge on the National Film Awards Committee for three years.

Despite the hardships, Hema Chaudhary remained a vibrant personality, known for her kind heart and impressive dedication to her craft. Her legacy lives on not only in the countless films she graced but also in the hearts of millions who admired her talent and resilience.

As she fights this critical battle, Pinkvilla offers our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery and hopes to see her heartwarming smile light up the screen once again.

