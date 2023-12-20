Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary battles critical illness; details inside

Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary battles critical illness after a brain hemorrhage; fans and industry pray for her recovery.

By Addla Sreeja
Published on Dec 20, 2023   |  02:54 PM IST  |  328
(Pc: X (formally Twitter))
Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary battles critical illness; details inside (Pc: X (formally Twitter))

Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary is battling a critical illness after suffering a brain hemorrhage two days ago. Currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Baptist Hospital, Bangalore, she awaits the arrival of her son from abroad, as her body reportedly isn't responding to treatment yet.

Related Story

entertainment

Is Rashmika Mandanna's 'thank you' post for Vijay Deverakonda?

News of Hema Chaudhary's hospitalization sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry and her beloved fans. Just recently, she was seen gracing the Lilavati Punya Tithi event, seemingly in good health. This sudden turn in the actress' life has left everyone praying for her speedy recovery.

More about actress Hema Chaudhary

Born in Hyderabad and raised in Chennai, Hema Chaudhary carved a niche for herself in South Indian cinema, appearing in over 180 films across Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages. Her career, spanning over four decades, witnessed her shine as a versatile actress, effortlessly transitioning from lead roles in her early days to strong performances in supporting roles later.

Hema Chaudhary's talent extended beyond the silver screen. She was an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer, having delighted audiences worldwide with over 700 performances alongside her guru Vempati Chinna Satyam. Proof of her artistic prowess, she even bagged the prestigious Panorama Award for her dancing skills.

Her personal life, however, wasn't without its share of challenges. Born out of wedlock, she faced societal stigma but carved her path to success. Interestingly, she was also the classmate of the superstar Rajinikanth at an acting school in Madras and later served as a judge on the National Film Awards Committee for three years.

Advertisement

Despite the hardships, Hema Chaudhary remained a vibrant personality, known for her kind heart and impressive dedication to her craft. Her legacy lives on not only in the countless films she graced but also in the hearts of millions who admired her talent and resilience. 

As she fights this critical battle, Pinkvilla offers our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery and hopes to see her heartwarming smile light up the screen once again. 

ALSO READ: Ram Charan guards daughter Klin Kaara's privacy as he visits Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi temple with wife Upasana; Watch

Advertisement
About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Addla Sreeja
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
3

entertainment

KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
5

Latest Articles