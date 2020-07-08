  1. Home
Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru

Reportedly, Jayanthi was rushed to a nearby hospital after she complained about her severe asthma and breathing difficulties.
Veteran Kannada actress, Jayanthi who has appeared in more than 500 films, is reportedly hospitalized in Bengaluru. According to reports, Jayanthi was rushed to a nearby hospital by her son Krishna Kumar after she complained about her severe asthma and breathing difficulties. Jayanthi is reportedly on a ventilator and her health is said to be stable. Reports further state that she has tested negative for COVID-19. A couple of years ago, Jayanthi was admitted in the ICU and her severe health issues had led to rumours of her death. Later, speaking to media, her son rubbished the news. 

Jayanthi's son had earlier revealed the veteran actress has been suffering from asthma for 35 years and she uses inhalers every day. She is addressed as Kannada cinema's "most bold and beautiful" actress and the film industry has honoured her with the title "Abhinaya Sharadhe", (Goddess Sharada in acting). 

The Veteran star who ruled the silver screen back then has acted with many biggies including M. G. Ramachandran in Padagotti and Mugaraasi, with Gemini Ganeshan in Kanna Nalama, Velli Vizha, Punnagai and Iru Kodugal among others. 

On the personal front, Jayanthi was married to film director Peketi Sivaram for a few years. The couple then parted ways. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Introduced by NTR , She had a unique voice and wore swim suits way back in the 60s hope she bounces back.

