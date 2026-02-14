Veteran Kannada director Joe Simon passes away at 80 due to heart attack

Joe Simon, the Indian director, actor, lyricist, screenplay and story writer, has breathed his last as reported on February 13, 2026. As shared by PTI, the star was at a meeting by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru, when he suddenly collapsed. Despite the authorities rushing him to the hospital soon after, he was confirmed dead at around 4:30 pm on Friday evening.

Kannada director Joe Simon passes away

Joe Simon, who has close to 30 projects under his name as a director and has contributed greatly to the Kannada film industry, is no more. With reports surfacing of his demise, it has been found that the star suffered a heart attack while discussing with fellow attendees of the meeting, as per Kannada Prabha. The actor was also offering suggestions before facing a decline in health. He was 80 years old.

A participant of the meeting shared with Times of India, “Shortly after stepping out of the meeting hall, he went and sat on the attendant's chair, and he suddenly collapsed; it was a severe cardiac arrest.” The filmmaker had proposed the plan for a celebratory event right before suffering the fatal collapse.

During his time in the Kannada film industry, he is said to have contributed to over 100 projects. Among these were Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr. Vasu. He has worked with some of the most prominent names in the field and also served as the Vice President of the Kannada Film Directors Association (KANFIDA).

The respected artist hailed from the city of Mandya in Karnataka, with his last piece of work being the 2019 film Payana. The wake will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. The last rites will be carried out in the evening.

