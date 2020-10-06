Veteran Kannada director Nagesh Babu passes away at 82

In 1956, he relocated to Chennai to start his career in the entertainment industry. He started his journey in cinema as an assistant director for the movie Premada Puthri in 1957.

Veteran Kannada director Nagesh Babu breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to age related illness. He was 82 when he passed away. He was survived by his wife Shyamala and three children. Born in Mandya, the director had completed his graduation in Science before entering into the entertainment industry. While he was a B.Sc graduate and he had a successful career in his stream of education, he still chose to direct films as he was passionate for cinema.

In 1956, he relocated to Chennai to start his career in the entertainment industry. He started his journey in cinema as an assistant director for the movie Premada Puthri in 1957. He has also worked as an assistant for movies like Bettada Kalla and Prathima. He worked as a technical assistant for Tulu film Koti Chennaiah. Before starting his directorial debut, he penned dialogues for movies like Thoogudeepa and Nanna Karthavya. In 1970, he made his directorial debut with the film titled Anireekshitha, which also marked his debut as a producer.

The film was based on the works of Krishnamurthy Puranik and the film had popular music director Vijay Bhaskar composing some songs. After his directorial debut, Nagesh established Pragathi Studio in Bengaluru to and started teaching still photography with his brother Ashwath Narayan. Pragathi Studio is known for working in the department of still photography for over 350 movies. After the news of his demise came up, several celebrities paid their condolences on social media.

