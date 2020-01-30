Veteran Kollywood actor TS Raghavendra passes away

Veteran actor TS Ragavendra passed away on Wednesday due to age related ailments.

Veteran actor and singer TS Raghavendra breathed his last yesterday night due to age-related ailments. His last rights were performed on him at his residence in Chennai’s KK Nagar, where his mortal remains were kept. He was cremated at around 2 pm today. Raghavendra, fondly called as Raghavendra, is survived by his wife Sulochana and his two daughters Kalpana and Shekinah Shawn. Both his daughters rose up to be popular singers. Many movie buffs took to social media to share their condolences after they came to know about his passing away.

His role as judge and Suhasini’s step father in late ace director K Balachander’s national award winning film Sindhu Bhairavi, was the most talked about. He also received glories for his performance as Revathi's father in the evergreen movie Vaidehi Kathirunthal. His roles in the movies Vikram, Vaazhga Jananayagam, Harichandra, Nee Varuvai Ena and many more, will remain close to the hearts of Kollywood fans.

He was last seen in the Tamil film Pon Megalai, which was released in the year 2005. Occasionally, TS Raghavendra also proved as a music composer, by scoring songs in three Tamil films namely Yaga Salai, Uyir and Padikatha Paadam. He also played a key role in the movie Karpoora Mullai, which had actor Amala and Srividya in lead roles.

Credits :India Today

Read More