Veteran Kollywood actor Vijayakanth stable after testing positive for COVID 19; To be discharged soon

Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media.
Recent media reports suggested that Kollywood actor turned veteran politician Vijayakanth tested positive for COVID-19. Social media was flooded with messages from fans and actors who prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. Now, the actor’s party DMDK has released a statement saying that he has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be discharged soon. He was receiving treatment in Chennai’s MIOT Hospital. Apparently, he showed mild Coronavirus symptoms and he was treated for the same.

In few minutes after the report surfaced online, MIOT Hospital released a statement saying, "DMDK founder Vijayakanth tested Covid-19 positive on September 22. He has been treated for the same and is completely stable. He is expected to make full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon." Actor Sarathkumar, who is known to be a close aide of Vijayakanth wished him a speedy recover. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakanth, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed (sic)."

Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media. It is to be noted that veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam also tested positive for Coronavirus and he is receiving treatment for that. Last month, his health condition went for a toss and now he is recovering.

