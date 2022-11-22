Veteran Kollywood writer Aaroor Dass dies at 91; Kamal Haasan and others pay tribute

The veteran screenwriter from the Tamil film industry, Aaroor Dass passed away on 20th November in Chennai. He breathed his last at the age of 91. Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the celebrated writer through social media. The Vikram actor wrote in Tamil, “He has made a mark in thousands of characters. Aaroor Dass wrote dialogues for my teachers, for me, and for those who came after me. My heartfelt tribute to him.”

Apart from this, lyricist Vairamuthu also paid his last respects to the screenwriter through Instagram, "1000 pics, 60 years of writing...M. G. Journey with R Shivaji...Vagini...Avi. M. Devar...Sweet son for all three... Tireless hard work...Active like a squirrel tail...Toxic Tamil...A good mind...All the things that came out...Arurdas has passed away! A moment of time Frozen...Long live his glory!"