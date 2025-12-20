Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69 after long battle with illness

Trigger warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

The Malayalam film industry has suffered a massive loss today. Ace actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Sreenivasan has tragically passed away. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the senior star, 69, was fighting with prolonged illness when he took his last breath at a hospital in Thrippunithura. Read on for more details.

Actor Sreenivasan passes away

Today, December 20, 2025, veteran artist of Malayalam cinema, Sreenivasan, bid adieu to his friends and family forever. The star who worked in more than 225 movies and penned some great stories passed away, leaving behind an unmatched legacy. After being struck with an illness, he was getting treatment at his home in Udayamperoor for a long time. But sadly, when his health deteriorated, he was rushed to a hospital in Thrippunithura, where he passed away on Saturday morning.

Born in Patyam, near Thalassery, Sreenivasan stepped into the film realm with the 1976 movie, Manimuzhakkam. A couple of years later, he got his first role as a lead in the 1979 entertainer, Sanghaganam. Known for classics like Vadakkunokkiyantram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Sreenivasan shaped the future of Malayalam cinema and delivered multiple impactful stories.

Apart from being an ace actor and screenwriter, he was an incredibly talented director, producer, and dubbing artist as well. The National Award winner is survived by his wife, Vimala, and their sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. For the unknown, both his sons are well-known actors. His passing away is not just a great loss to his fans and family but also to the industry.

Pinkvilla mourns the loss of this incredibly talented and most respected artist of Malayalam cinema.

