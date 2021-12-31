Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai passes away at 97

Popular Malayalam veteran actor GK Pillai passed away on today morning due to age-related issues. He is said to be the oldest actor in the industry, who passed away at the age of 97. Before venturing into movies, GK Pillai served in the Indian Army and Indian Navy.

He has been acting for 65 years and has acted in more than 325 Malayalam films, known for revolutionising the role of the antagonist in Indian cinema and television. GK Pillai debuted in the Malayalam movie industry with the 1954 release ‘Snehaseema’ and acted till 2018.

Snapaka Yoyannan, Sthanarthi Saramma, Ashwamedham, Aromal Unni, Choola, Harichandran, Karyasthan and so on were some of his popular movies.

After a luscious career till the 80s, he took a break in the 90s and returned to acting in 2005 by making his debut on Television. He debuted on tv with the 2004 horror soap ‘Kadamattathu Kathanar’ and shot to fame playing the Colonel Jagannatha Varma, Jayanthi's dad in the 2011 soap Kukumapoovu.

GK Pillai won Lifetime Achievement Awards thrice, Best Actor and Prem Nazir Award for his contribution to cinema.

