Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent's condition remains critical, put on ventilator support

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent, who has been admitted to the hospital for the past week, is reportedly in critical condition. As per the latest reports, the legendary actor who is best known for his performances in comic roles has been put on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. The latest updates suggest that Innocent has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and his condition worsened on March 16, Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala by the first week of March.

Innocent's health condition

For the unversed, Innocent was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer in 2012. However, the veteran actor bounced back after undergoing extensive treatment at the all-India institute of medical science (AIIMS). Innocent even made a strong comeback to films after a short break and was also active as a Member Of Parliament, of the Chalakudy constituency. He had a cancer relapse later, but the senior comedian came out of it successfully for the second time. However, the latest updates suggest that Innoncent's health issues worsened after he was infected with the Covid-19 virus, multiple times in the last few years.

Innocent's work front

The senior actor had made a cameo appearance in the Mohanlal's National award-winning historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, helmed by Priyadarshan. Innocent was last seen in a pivotal role in the 2022-released blockbuster film Kaduva, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role. He played the role of a respectable, yet rebellious priest in the film, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. He will be next seen in the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starter Paachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum, which is helmed by newcomer Akhil Sathyan.

