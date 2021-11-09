Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passes away

Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passes away
Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passes away on Tuesday, November 10. She was 75. According to media reports, the actress was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College after she faced difficulty in breathing. She suffered a cardiac arrest this morning while undergoing treatment. 

Kozhikode Sharada worked predominantly in Malayalam movies. She started her career with theatre before she stepped into films. The actress made her film debut with Angakkuri in 1979 and since then, has acted in over 100 movies including Sallapam, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kutty Srank, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and several TV serials. She was last seen in Sreevalsan J Menon's short film Jara.

