Veteran Malayalam director KS Sethumadhavan passes away

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan breathed his last at his residence in Chennai today. The noted director passed away at the age of 90 years after suffering from age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife Valsala Sethumadhavan and three children. KS Sethumadhavan, who predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, was the recipient of many awards including ten National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. His 1991 Tamil directorial Marupakkam starring Sivakumar and Radha bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The director is also credited for introducing South Superstar Kamal Haasan in Malayalam cinema as a child artiste in his 1962 venture Kannum Karalum. He also introduced him as a lead with his film Kanyakumari in 1974.The Sadma actor took to Twitter to pay his tribute to KS Sethumadhavan. Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note as, “KS Sethumadhavan is the originator of the new wave cinema. He is one of the fundamental keys to determining the quality of Malayalam cinema. He will always be remembered for his artistic achievements.”

Check out the post below:

KS Sethumadhavan was born in 1931 in Kerala. He began his creative journey as an assistant director to K Ramnath and after launching himself as an independent filmmaker, he went on to direct his first Malayalam outing titled Jnana Sundari.

The director was known for bringing iconic Malayalam literature to the silver screen. Some timeless gems to his credit include Odayil Ninnu, Anubhavangal Palichakal, Oppol, Aranazhikaneeram and Achanum Bappayum to name a few. These movies are considered a landmark in the Malayalam cinema.