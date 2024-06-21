Veteran Malayalam director Venugopan passes away at 67

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of the death of an individual.

The Malayalam director Venugopan passed away at 67. Reportedly, his last rights are scheduled for 8:30 pm in the night. Further, the news of his demise was confirmed by Anoop Menon.

The actor expressed his condolences to the great soul with a post on his Facebook page. Sharing a picture of Venugopan, he said the good time spent on the sets of Sarvopari Palakkaran will always be cherished in his heart.

