Veteran Malayalam director Venugopan passes away at 67

In a shocking turn of events, popular Mollywood director Venugoppan has passed away. Actor Anoop Menon expressed his heartfelt condolences for his dear friend.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on Jun 21, 2024  |  02:17 PM IST |  3.2K
Malayalam director Venugopan passes away at 67 (PC: Anoop Menon Facebook)

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of the death of an individual.

The Malayalam director Venugopan passed away at 67. Reportedly, his last rights are scheduled for 8:30 pm in the night. Further, the news of his demise was confirmed by Anoop Menon.

The actor expressed his condolences to the great soul with a post on his Facebook page. Sharing a picture of Venugopan, he said the good time spent on the sets of Sarvopari Palakkaran will always be cherished in his heart.


Credits: Times Of India

Latest Articles