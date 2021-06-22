Veteran Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader passes away due to COVID 19

Poovachal Khader, veteran Malayalam lyricist passed away at 72 due to COVID-19 complications.

The veteran Malayalam lyricist, Poovachal Khader passed away at 72 in Thiruvananthapuram. He had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College but unfortunately took her last breath on Tuesday. According to the latest reports, the last rites will be held at Poovachal Juma Masjid, on Tuesday. Khader, who has worked for over five decades in the Malayalam industry, penned down lyrics for more than 350 films. According to the reports, Khader gave the biggest hits for the Malayalam film industry.

Some of his evergreens hit songs are Natha Nee Varum Kalocha, Shararanthal Thiri Thaazhhum, Aadya Samaagama Lajjayil, Sindoora Sandhyaykku Mounam, Ente Janman Neeyeduthu, Etho Janma Kalpanayi, Naanamaaunno and Anuraagini Itha En. Poovachal Khader’s original name is Muhammed Abdul Khader and was born in the village Poovachal; therefore, he is popularly referred to as Poovachal Khader He had entered the industry as a lyricist and now owns the pride of having written lyrics for more than 900 songs in the Malayalam film industry. He wrote lyrics for vocal maestros like KJ Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Vani Jairam, S Janaki, KS Chithra, P Susheela, P Madhuri, Unni Menon.

We pay our respects to the lyricist and many great people who lost their lives to the dangerous virus, Coronavirus, in 2020 and 2021. Some of the celebs who passed away to COVID-19 are Shravan Rathod, Satish Kaul. Bikramjit Kawarpal, sharp shooter Chandro Tomar, Ramu and many others.

Credits :Twitter

