Veteran Malayalam producer and screenwriter John Paul passes away at 72

Popular veteran Malayalam producer and screenwriter John Paul passed away on Saturday afternoon at 1PM at a private hospital in Kerala while receiving treatment. Reportedly, he was under treatment for the last two months and suddenly on Friday his health deteriorated. John was survived by his wife He is survived by his wife Aisha Elizebath and daughter Jisha Jibi.

Recently, his friends from the industry and well-wishers took to social media to raise funds for his treatment. The Kerala Government had then allotted funds for his medical treatment which amounted up to 2 lakh Rs.

John Paul had penned more than 100 movies in his lifetime and produced several movies, he has also authored several books. Paul was known for his work in films like Chamaram, Yathra and Vida Parayum Munbe among others. He hadhas often collaborated with acclaimed directors like Bharathan, Sathyan Anthikkad, and Joshiy.

He was the producer of the award-winning classic movie Oru Cheupunchiri directed by MT Vasudevan Nair. John Paul was the founder general secretary for MACTA, an association for film technicians. In 2017 he acted in the film C/O Sairabanu along with Manju Warrier. He was also seen in a prominent role in Gangster, alongside Mammootty.

