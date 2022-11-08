Veteran Sandalwood star Lohithaswa, 80, passes away after heart attack in hospital

Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa passed away in Bengaluru today on 8th November at the age of 80. According to the reports, he was hospitalized for the last month after suffering a prolonged age-related illness and did not respond to the treatment. It is believed that he suffered a fatal heart attack while undergoing treatment. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence for paying last respects. The last rites will take place at his native village in Tumkur, Karnataka tomorrow.

During his long career spanning several decades, the actor shared screen space with several veteran actors like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, and Ambareesh, to name just a few. Lohithaswa has been a part of around 500 films and also has many plays and serials to his credit. Apart from this, he was also a retired English professor and a playwright.