Veteran South actress Jameela Malik passes away at 73; Mohanlal offers condolence with a throwback photo

Veteran South actress Jameela Malik, who has acted in Malayalam and Tamil films in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was 73. The veteran actress took her last breathe in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday. According to media reports, Jameela Malik, who entered the film industry with the film Aadhyathe Katha in 1972 was suffering from age-related ailments. She was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after she suffered severe chest pain. She was declared dead on arrival. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered condolence on Facebook by sharing a throwback photo.

The Lucifer actor shared a black-and-white photo of the actress from her younger days and wrote, "Rest in Peace Jameela Malik." Sound artist Resul Pookutty also mourned the death of the veteran actress. He tweeted, "This week is been a sad week for me... the first @kobebryant now #JameelaMalik What a courageous woman, you were the pride of #FTII we will miss you... May her soul RIP." Jameela Malik was the first woman from Kerala to graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India.

This week is been a sad week for me... first @kobebryant now #JameelaMalik What a courageous woman, you were the pride of #FTII we will miss you... May her soul RIP — resul pookutty (@resulp) January 28, 2020

Jameela Malik lived in Chennai but returned back to Kerala after her marriage ended. Later, she worked as a teacher in schools and colleges. She had also acted in more than twenty television serials during the 1990s.

The veteran actress was married for a year and also has a son. The Malayalam and Tamil actress is survived by her son Ansar Malik. The last rites took place yesterday evening at her native town in Kollam. The mortal remains were kept in Thiruvananthapuram to offer the last respect to the veteran actress.

