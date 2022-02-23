Veteran South Indian actress KPAC Lalitha passes away at 74; Prithviraj Sukumaran pens heartfelt note

K.P.A.C. Lalitha, a versatile performer, breathed her last on Tuesday at Thripunithura. Reportedly, she had been ill for some time. The legendary actress was once an indisputable component of Malayalam cinema, both commercial and art school. KPAC Lalitha's real name was Maheshwari Amma, and she worked in the film industry for years. She also did theatre in Malayalam. She appeared in more than 550 films during her five-decade career.

She was the Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi until she became gravely ill and vanished from the public eye. She won two National Awards for best supporting part and four state awards. She was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan and had two children- her son Sidharth Bharathan, who is a film director and her daughter Sreekutty Bharathan. The news of demise came as a shock to the entire South industry. Numerous celebrities took to their social media to convey their heartfelt condolences and emotional tributes. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran penned down a heartfelt tribute for the late actress. He wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known. #KPACLalitha.”

Actress Keerthy Suresh shared a picture of the late actress on Twitter and wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

On the other hand, actress Manju Warrier too wrote an emotional post for the legendary actress and shared a sweet picture to pay her condolences.

