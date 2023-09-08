Veteran Tamil actor and filmmaker Marimuthu passes away due to cardiac arrest while dubbing for TV show

G. Marimuthu, the popular Tamil actor and filmmaker, passed away at the age of 58 on Friday morning. The actor breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed while dubbing for his television show titled Ethirneechal at 8: 00 AM. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby but was declared dead by the doctors. The veteran actor was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer.

On September 8, Marimuthu was dubbing for his popular Tamil Television show Ethirneechal with his colleague Kamlesh. While dubbing, he suddenly collapsed at the studio in Chennai. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennai's Vadapalani but the doctors pronounced him dead. His mortal will be shifted to his home in Chennai for public homage. The final rites will take place in his hometown Theni in the presence of family members.

His sudden demise has left the Tamil industry in shock and several celebs and fans are pouring heartfelt condolences to the late actor.

Several celebs from Tamil film industry pay tribute to Marimuthu on his demise

About Marimuthu's career

G. Marimuthu was well-known and famous for his TV show Ethirneechal. He became a household name because of his character Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran' in the daily soap. His popular dialogue 'Hey, Indamma' from the TV show went on to become an internet sensation.

Marimuthu is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Tamil entertainment industry. He started his career in 1999 by playing a supporting role in Ajith Kumar's film Vaali. Then, he worked as assistant director on Aaasi under director Vasanth. The film starred Ajith, Suvalaxmi, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. In 2008, Marimuthu made his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum featuring Prasanna and Udhayathara in lead roles. He not only directed the film but also provided script, screenplay, and dialogues for the film.

He took a long break from direction and returned in 2014 with the film Pulivaal. The thriller drama starring Prasanna, and Vemal, is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam film Chaappa Kurishu.

Coming to his acting career, Marimuthu worked in several supporting roles including Yuddham Sei (2011), Kodi (2016), Bairavaa (2017), Kadaikutty Singam (2018), Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (2021), and the Hindi film Atrangi Re (2021), among others.

