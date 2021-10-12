Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth passes away at 82

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth who made his acting debut alongside J Jayalalithaa in 1965 classic ‘Vennira Adai’ passed away at the age of 82 in Chennai. “#RIPSrikanth !!,” said the official Twitter handle of Nadigar Sangam, the artists association. In his over 40 year career, Srikanth acted in a wide variety of roles including heroes and villains besides featuring in several popular character roles as well. The actor is known for his many supporting roles in films starring top stars of Tamil cinema, including the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan.

Srikanth performed in nearly 50 films as a leading hero and later became a popular villain. One of his most prolific villainous roles includes the part in ‘Bhairavi’, which is considered Rajinikanth’s first film as a leading hero. He has done a series of memorable roles in K Balachandar classics like Bama Vijayam, Poova Thalaiya, and Ethir Neechal, besides comedies like Kasethan Kadavulada. According to a report in the Times of India, Srikanth had been working in the US embassy in Chennai when he was spotted by director CV Sridhar for Vennira Aadai.

Chitralaya Gopu, who has worked with the actor in several films and plays spoke about him in a previous chat with TOI and said, “Kasethan Kadavulada proved that he was an all rounder despite doing more negative roles. He never wanted to be a part of the rat race. Any character be it villain or comedian, he would give his best. Actor Sivaji Ganesan was fond of him and would try to give him a role or two in his movies”.

Also Read| PICS: Chiranjeevi, Srikanth & other celebs attend the commemoration ceremony of Uttej's late wife Padmavathi