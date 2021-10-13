Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth passes away: Rajinikanth offers condolence; Kamal Haasan pens a heartfelt note

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth passed away yesterday in Chennai. He was 82. Rajinikanth, who had worked with Srikanth in a few films like Bhairavi and Sadhurangam, offered condolences for his 'dear friend' on Twitter. His tweet in Tamil translates to, "I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend Srikanth. May his soul rest in peace."

In his last interview, the legendary actor expressed his wish to meet Rajinikanth. Unfortunately, his remains unfulfilled. Actor Kamal Haasan also took to social media as he remembered Srikanth as an all-around performer as the protagonist, villain and character.

His tweet in Tamil read, "An all-round performer as the protagonist, villain and character, Srikanth was an avid literary reader and a close friend of Jayakanthan. He stopped his movements today. We will send you on our way with a heavy heart."

Take a look:

#RIPSrikanth sir, another veteran actor has left us. You will be fondly remembered by our Tamil people pic.twitter.com/Ynp7kaLjtT — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 13, 2021

Actor Srikanth's some classic films include Bama Vijayam, Poova Thalaiya and Ethir Neechal to name a few. He has also shared screen space with biggies such as Sivaji Ganesan, R Muthuraman, Sivakumar and Kamal Haasan among others.

