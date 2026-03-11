Veteran Tamil filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan passes away at 72 in Bengaluru

Trigger Warning: This article mentions about a person's demise.

The South film industry mourns the passing away of veteran Tamil filmmaker and musician, Thakkali Srinivasan. He was known for his versatility as an actor, producer, director, musician, and screenplay writer. The 72-year-old senior star passed away in Bengaluru due to health-related complications.

Thakkali Srinivasan passes away

Thakkali Srinivasan has backed several movies like Ivargal Varungala Thoongal, Manasukul Mathappu, Nalaya Manithan, Jenma Natchathiram, Athisiya Manithan, Witness, and many more. He also played the antagonist in Kamal Haasan's Soora Samharam. But sadly, on March 10, 2026, the ace artist left for his heavenly abode, leaving behind an impressive film legacy.

The famous producer to have his last rites reportedly be performed in Bengaluru on March 11, 2026. While his work in Telugu cinema made him a household name, he won hearts with his compassionate and kind humanitarian service towards the society. Thakkali also supported an ashram and was living with his adopted kids.

Industry publicist Nikil Murukan announced the news of his sudden demise. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he confirmed, “Deeply regret to inform that Producer/Director/Composer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away due to health complications in Bengaluru. His last rites will be performed in Bengaluru tomorrow (March 11).”

His fans and industry insiders have been mourning his sad demise on social media. He started his career by bankrolling the Tamil language film, Ivargal Varungala Thoongal, followed by Manasukkul Mathappu. In 1989, he produced a science fiction movie titled Nalaya Manithan. The movie’s roaring success prompted him to produce its sequel, Adhisaya Manithan, the next year.

In 1991, the late artist tried his hands in filmmaking and helmed the supernatural horror movie, Jenma Natchathram. Then came Witness, which starred actors like Nizhalgal Ravi, Gautami, Aamani, Raghuvaran, Suresh, J. Livingston, Thakkali Srinivasan, Chinni Jayanth, and Baby Sowmya. The list of Srinivasan’s directorial ended with Asokavanam and Aduthathu in 2011.

Apart from direction and production, he also composed music for many of these entertainers. He was part of the famous Premi–Srini duo, who are credited with several iconic songs and music.

