Veteran Tamil poet & lyricist Pulamaipithan passes away at 85

Popular Tamil lyricist Pulamaipithan, also known as Ramasamy, passed away on Wednesday morning due to ill health. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Chennai after being admitted to ICU due to age-related ailments. Politicians and his fans have been sending their condolences to his family.

He was admitted to Fortis Malar hospital in the city on August 28 and was put on life support. However, his health condition deteriorated, and he passed away at the age of 85.His mortal remains will be taken to his home in Neelangarai and will be kept for public homage.

The veteran lyricist has penned songs for top stars like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. He got super successful in the industry when he penned lyrics for the song Naan Yaar Nee Yaar for MGR in his film Kudiyirundha Koyil. 2016 saw his last song as he penned lyrics for Thalapathy Vijay's song Thaaimai from Theri, which was sung by Jayashri. Pulamaipithan wrote a total of 100 poems till now, which are very popular in Tamil.

Apart from films, Pulamaipithan served as Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council, by the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran.