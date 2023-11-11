Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away at 82

Chandra Mohan, who is considered to be a pioneer in the Telugu industry, is no more. The veteran actor passed away on November 11th. He was 82. It is understood that the Baadshah actor was hospitalized due to heart related ailments.

As per reports, Chandra Mohan was undergoing treatment for heart related ailments in a private hospital in Hyderabad. It is also learned that he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at 9:45 AM.

Chandra Mohan’s career

Chandra Mohan was born on 23rd May, 1941. He made his debut with the 1966 film Rangula Ratnam, and is known for his performance in films like Padaharella Vayasu, Chandamama Raave, Athanokkade, 7G Brindhavan Colony, Mister, and many more. The actor has featured in close to a thousand films in his career, out of which in 1975 he played the lead role.

The veteran actor had an innate ability to handle comedic roles, as well as portray soul touching dramatic roles have made him a fan favorite actor over the years. Needless to say, the sudden demise of Chandra Mohan has left actors in a state of disarray, Several fans also took to social media to express their condolences to the deceased actor.

Chandra Mohan is survived by his wife Jalandhara and his two daughters. As per reports, his final rites will take place on Monday. At this time of grief, Pinkvilla extends its deepest condolences to the family of the veteran actor.

ALSO READ: Malayalam mimicry artist-actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away at 63