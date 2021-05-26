Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan reacts to rumours about his ill health; Releases a video message

Chandra Mohan, who was introduced to the Telugu film industry through the film Rangula Ratnam in 1966, also clarified the reports of him taking retirement from acting.

Rumours were doing rounds that veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan is not keeping well and is going through major health issues. The actor who turned 76 on Sunday has now rubbished the news stating he is doing fine. Chandra Mohan thanked everyone for send love and wishes on his birthday. He also requested people not to believe in any rumours about his health. In a video message, he says "I express my gratitude to everyone who wished me on my birthday. I am forever indebted to your affection. Of late there are rumours about my health. Please don’t believe them. I am healthy and doing fine."

"I want to assure all of you that I'm absolutely fine. I'm blessed to have your love and will cherish it for the rest of my life," Chandra Mohan said in the video message released online. There were also speculations that Chandra Mohan has quit acting due to health issues. However, the veteran star has clarified that there is no truth to this.

Chandra Mohan, who was introduced to the Telugu film industry through the film Rangula Ratnam in 1966, also clarified the reports of him taking retirement from acting. In a career spanning 55 years, he has featured as a lead actor in the movies like Seetamalakshmi, Radha Kalyanam, Rendu Rella Aaru, Chandamama Raave and Ram Robert Rahim. His first Tamil film was Naalai Namadhe (1975). Chandra Mohan has been a part of 900 movies in 55 years of his career.

Senior Actor #Chandramohan garu is completely fine. All the rumors about his health are false. Please stop speculating fake news. pic.twitter.com/wIJvGwLbvC — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 25, 2021

