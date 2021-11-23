Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's daughter reacts to his fake death news

Veteran Telugu film actor Kaikala Satyanarayana recently got admitted to the hospital and was said to be in a critical condition. His health is now improving and is less on ventilator support. However, a few TV news channels reported that Kaikala Satyanarayana is no more. Kaikala Satyanarayana's daughter has now rubbished the rumours stating he is well and recovering.

Rama Devi in her statement today slammed the rumours that suggested that her father has passed away. She said that her dad is getting better and urged TV media to not circulate fake news about him. "My father is responding to treatment. He is recovering steadily. He has started interacting with us. Yesterday, he gave a thumbs-up to the doctor, Madala Ravi garu. Nobody needs to be worried. TV channels should stop showing bad news," Rama Devi said.

On Sunday, megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a note on Twitter saying he interacted with the veteran actor on phone and told that his health is improving. "As soon as I heard that Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was being treated in the ICU, regained consciousness, I spoke to him on the phone with the help of Dr Subba Reddy who has been treating him. It gave me complete confidence that he will recover completely … Praying that he returns soon and completely healthy, I am glad to share this news with his fans and wellwishers," Chiranjeevi wrote.