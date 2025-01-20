Veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju passes away in Chennai after suffering heart attack

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju, also known as Raj Kumar, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack on January 20. According to 123Telugu, he was rushed to the hospital a week ago following an injury sustained while shooting for his upcoming movie in Hyderabad. Following that, he was taken to Chennai for further medical assistance.

Unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. The Telugu Film Producers Council confirmed the news of his demise via their social media handle. They wrote, "Actor #VijayaRangaRaju passes away due to heart attack."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, his fans across the country are mourning his demise. A social media user offered his condolences and wrote, "Actor Vijaya Rangaraju alias Rajkumar passes away Vijaya Rangaraju died of a heart attack in a private hospital in Chennai Vijaya Rangaraju was injured during a film shooting in Hyderabad a week ago. RIP."

Take a look at the post below:

Vijaya Rangaraju is now survived by his two daughters. He was renowned for his villainous and supporting roles in Telugu cinema.

He entered the Telugu film industry with his debut in the 1994 film Bhairava Dweepam. However, it was his powerful portrayal of the antagonist in Yagnam, opposite Gopichand, that brought him widespread recognition.

In addition to his Telugu work, Vijay Rangaraju also featured in Tamil and Malayalam films. His interests extended beyond acting, as he was passionate about weightlifting and bodybuilding.

According to reports, Vijaya Rangaraju was born in Pune and brought up in Mumbai. Moreover, he attended school alongside Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. He later completed his higher education in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

