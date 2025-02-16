Veteran Telugu actress Chittajallu Krishnaveni passes away at 100 due to age-related ailments

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran Telugu actress Chittajallu Krishnaveni passed away on Sunday, February 16. She was 100 years old. According to a report by 123Telugu, she breathed her last this morning, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Krishnaveni started her career as a child artist in Sati Anasuya - Dhruvavijayam (1936), playing the role of Anasuya. She later became an actress and singer who impressed the audience with her melodious voice.

According to Sakshi Post, the late actress later married a Mirzapuram landlord, a filmmaker and head of Shobhanachala Studios. Over time, she took charge of the studio and became a producer. Her career spanned over eight decades, featuring in films like Sati Anasuya, Daksha Yajna, Bhoja-Kalidasa, Jeevanjyothi, Tukaram, Kacha Devayani, and Manadesam.

She made history by singing Jo Achyutananda Jojo Mukunda, the first Annamayya Keerthana on the Telugu screen. Before independence, she performed Bhupathi Champithin in Gollabhama.

As a producer, she introduced N. T. Rama Rao in Manadesam (1949). The film also marked the debut of Ghantasala as a music director. She played a key role in launching Ramesh Naidu and singer P. Leela. Her daughter, N. R. Anuradha, later entered film production under her guidance.

Krishnaveni cast Akkineni Nageswara Rao in Keelugurram and produced many Telugu films. She also made Bhakta Kumbhara in Kannada with Rajkumar. The Tamil remake of Yamagola, featuring Sivaji Ganesan, was another notable production.

In recognition of her contribution to South Indian cinema, she received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award from the Andhra Pradesh government under Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

