Veteran Telugu actress Pavala Shyamala passes away due to cardiac arrest at 75

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Veteran Telugu actress Pavala Shyamala passed away on July 28, 2026, at the age of 75. She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Telugu actress Pavala Shyamala passes away at 75

Pavala Shyamala passed away just weeks after reports emerged that she had been found on the streets after allegedly being turned away from a hospital where she had sought treatment.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, a spokesperson said, "She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and passed away while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Doctors officially announced that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 AM on Tuesday, July 28. Her mortal remains have been placed in the hospital's mortuary."

The actress worked as a supporting artist in the Telugu film industry for more than three decades. In recent years, she reportedly faced financial difficulties while battling age-related health issues and caring for her daughter, who also has health concerns.

Producer Dil Raju reportedly stepped in to support the actress during her time of need and helped ensure she received medical treatment. In 2021, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK urged fans on social media to support the veteran actress, highlighting her difficult circumstances. Over the years, actors including Chiranjeevi , Sai Durgha Tej, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun also extended their support.

Pavala Shyamala appeared in several Telugu films over the years and was especially known for her comedic roles. She made her acting debut in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Babai Abbai (1985) and went on to feature in numerous films.

Over the years, she appeared in films such as Golimaar, Khadgam, Andhrawala, and Varsham, sharing screen space with stars including Chiranjeevi, Nani, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun , and many others.

The veteran actress was last seen in Mathu Vadalara, the 2019 comedy thriller starring Sri Simha and Naresh Agastya.

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