Veteran Telugu director Sagar passes away at 70

Veteran Telugu director Vidya Sagar, who is popularly known as Sagar, passed away on Thursday. At the age of 70, he reportedly took his last breath after battling a long illness. According to reports, the director has been ill for many months and left for a heavenly abode at his residence in Chennai. Several filmmakers took to social media and paid their last respects and offered condolences.

Sagar began his career as a director in 1983 with the film Rakasi Loya starring Naresh and Vijaya Shanti. Thereafter, he delivered blockbuster movies in Telugu like Public Rowdy, Daadi, Nakshatra Poratam, Amma Donga, Bharatasimham, Ammanaakodalaa, Alumagalu, Jagadekaveerudu, Ramasakkanodu, Osi Naa Maradala, Anveshana, Action No.1, Khaidi Brothers, etc. Sagar is best known for making action films with actors Bhanu Chander, Suman, Arun Pandian, Vinod, and Krishna Ghattamaneni, among others. Sagar also served three times as president of the Telugu Directors Association.