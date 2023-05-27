Veteran Telugu filmmaker K Vasu, who introduced Chiranjeevi as an actor, passes away

Veteran Telugu director K Vasu, who worked with stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and more, passed away at his residence in Hyderabad. The director reportedly was battling kidney-related illness over the past few years. It is also said that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for dialysis for the past two months in Hyderabad.

K Vasu made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Pranam Kharidu and introduced Chiranjeevi as an actor on the big screen. The megastar, who came to know the news of the filmmaker's demise, took to Twitter and offered condolences. He wrote, "Senior directors are K.Vasu. The news that he is no more is very sad. He directed the films Pranam Kharidu, Tododongalu, Allullu Annuru and Kothala Rayudu which I did in the early days of my career. My deepest condolences to his family." Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute to the late director.

About K Vasu

Vasu came from a lineage of illustrious directors as his father Pratyagathma and brother Hemambaradhara Rao were well-known in the film industry. Following their footsteps, K Vasu emerged as a talented director and delivered several hit films in Tollywood.

Pranam Kharidu showcased an impeccable talent like Chiranjeevi to Tollywood and brought K Vasu widespread recognition. He is also known for films like Aadapilla Tandri, Aadapilla, Puttinilla Mettinilla, Kotha Dampathulu, Kalahala Kaapuram, Pakkinti Ammayi, Repati Rowdy, Thodu Dongalu, America Alludu, and Kothala Rayudu. He is also known for making devotional films that are remembered by Telugu audiences. One such popular movie by Vasu is Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahatmyam. Even today, the songs from this film continue to enchant listeners, a testament to K Vasu's ability to create timeless melodies.

In fact, Vasu has also helmed Joker Mama Super Alludu (1992), which featured popular comedian Brahmanandam as lead actor. It is the first and one of the very few films that had Brahmanandam as its lead actor.

