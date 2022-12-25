Veteran Tollywood actor Chalapathi Rao no more; Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and others pay tribute
Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passed away at 78 today after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Tollywood lost another gem as veteran star Chalapathi Rao breathed his last today in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 78. In a career spanning over five decades, he was a part of more than 600 movies. Some of his most famous films include Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapareddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Nurella Panta, Presidentigari Alludu, Ardharatri Hatyalu, and Raktham Chindina Raatri, to name just a few.
Tollywood mourns the loss of Chalapathi Rao
Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to remember the celebrated star, "I am saddened by the news of the untimely death of Mr. Chalapati Rao, a unique actor who won the hearts of the Telugu audience with his unique style. I acted with him in many films. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to Ravi Babu and all his family members."
Additionally, Jr NTR wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Chalapathi Rao's untimely death has left me deeply saddened. Nandamuri family lost a family member today. The death of Chalapati Rao, who was dear to our family since the days of his grandfather, is a great loss for all of us. My prayer is that his soul rest in peace."
Some directors from the South film fraternity including Gopichand also offered condolences, "We have lost another Gem of an Actor #ChalapathiRao garu. May his soul rest in peace! Strength to family and his dearest ones! #RIPChalapathiRaoGaru."
Sunder Reddy penned on Twitter, "Saddened to hear that senior actor #ChalapathiRao garu is no more. My heartfelt condolences to the family."For those who do not know,
Chalapathi Rao's son Ravi Babu has made a name for himself as a notable actor and filmmaker in the industry.
Also Read: Veteran Tollywood star Kaikala Satyanarayana no more: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and others offer condolences
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more