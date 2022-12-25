Veteran Tollywood actor Chalapathi Rao no more; Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and others pay tribute

Tollywood lost another gem as veteran star Chalapathi Rao breathed his last today in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 78. In a career spanning over five decades, he was a part of more than 600 movies. Some of his most famous films include Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapareddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Nurella Panta, Presidentigari Alludu, Ardharatri Hatyalu, and Raktham Chindina Raatri, to name just a few. Tollywood mourns the loss of Chalapathi Rao

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to remember the celebrated star, "I am saddened by the news of the untimely death of Mr. Chalapati Rao, a unique actor who won the hearts of the Telugu audience with his unique style. I acted with him in many films. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to Ravi Babu and all his family members."

Additionally, Jr NTR wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Chalapathi Rao's untimely death has left me deeply saddened. Nandamuri family lost a family member today. The death of Chalapati Rao, who was dear to our family since the days of his grandfather, is a great loss for all of us. My prayer is that his soul rest in peace."

Some directors from the South film fraternity including Gopichand also offered condolences, "We have lost another Gem of an Actor #ChalapathiRao garu. May his soul rest in peace! Strength to family and his dearest ones! #RIPChalapathiRaoGaru."

Sunder Reddy penned on Twitter, "Saddened to hear that senior actor #ChalapathiRao garu is no more. My heartfelt condolences to the family."For those who do not know,