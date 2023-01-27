Veteran Tollywood actress Jamuna passes away: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR offer condolences

Veteran actor and former parliamentarian J Jamuna passed away on Friday morning, January 27, at her residence in Hyderabad. She was suffering from an old-age-related illness. She was 86. Many celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna among others took to social media to express their condolences on the death of the veteran actor. Megastar Chiranjeevi's condolence tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, "The news of senior heroine Jamuna passing away is very sad. She is a multi-lingual actress. Though her mother tongue is Kannada, she left an incredible mark in the hearts of Telugu people with many successful films."

On the other hand, Jr NTR remembered her as the queen of the Telugu film industry. His tweet in Telugu read, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an incredible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna's family." Mahesh Babu said he will remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the film industry.

