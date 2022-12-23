Veteran Tollywood star Kaikala Satyanarayana no more: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and others offer condolences
Veteran Tollywood star Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today on 23rd December at his Hyderabad residence after battling a short-term illness.
The South film industry woke up to sad news today as they lost another Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana today on 23rd December at the age of 87. The celebrated actor and former parliamentarian Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad today after battling a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.
The last rites will take place at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills tomorrow on 24th December. During his career spanning 6 decades, he was a part of more than 750 films. He stepped into acting with the 1959 drama Sipayi Koothuru. In the beginning, he worked as a body double to NTR before the legendary star offered him the role of Kaikala in the 1960 movie Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani.
Several members of the South film industry paid tribute to the veteran star. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja took to Twitter to express his grief, "Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen."
RRR actor Ram Charan also used social media to pay condolences, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace."
In addition to this, Natural Star Nani Tweeted, "Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru...One of my favorite actors from the golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to the family."
Meanwhile, Pushpa star Allu Arjun expressed his grief with the following words, "saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace #kaikalasatyanarayana."
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more