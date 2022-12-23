Veteran Tollywood star Kaikala Satyanarayana no more: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and others offer condolences

The South film industry woke up to sad news today as they lost another Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana today on 23rd December at the age of 87. The celebrated actor and former parliamentarian Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad today after battling a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.

The last rites will take place at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills tomorrow on 24th December. During his career spanning 6 decades, he was a part of more than 750 films. He stepped into acting with the 1959 drama Sipayi Koothuru. In the beginning, he worked as a body double to NTR before the legendary star offered him the role of Kaikala in the 1960 movie Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani.