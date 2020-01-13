Vetri Maaran DECLARES the title of his next film with Suriya; Read Details

Now, the Kaappaan actor Suriya is making headlines as he will be featuring in a film with ace director Vetri Maaran.

The south megastar Suriya is currently busy with his upcoming film titled Soorarai Pottru. The film is helmed by Sudha Kongaru and will see Suriya as the lead star. The south star Suriya is essaying the role of an Airline's founder named GR Gopinath. Now, the Kaappaan actor is making headlines as he will be featuring in a film with ace director Vetri Maaran. The news of the south superstar starring in a fil by Vetri Maaran was announced some time back. Since then the fans and film audience have been waiting for an update. Finally, the makers of the film which was earlier called Suriya 40, have announced the title of the film as Vaadi Vaasal.

The film will see the Kaappaan star in a challenging role. The director got a lot of appreciation and love for his last directorial called Asuran. The south flick Asuran saw south megastar Dhanush in the lead. The film Asuran marked the debut of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier into Tamil film industry. The fans and audience members got very excited when the first look of the Suriya starrer, Soorarai Pottru was unveiled by its makers. Now, with the makers releasing the title of the film starring Suriya, the fans are hoping to get more details about the film which will be helmed by Vetri Maaran. The director last film Asuran did exceedingly well at the box office.

The film made many records. The film has proved to be number one at Malaysia box office on its opening day. The fans and followers of the south megastar Suriya are eagerly looking forward to watch the much-anticipated film, Soorarai Pottru on the big screen.

