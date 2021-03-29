Vetri Maaran’s next with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi to be titled Vidudhalai?

While Soori will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film, Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play a key supporting role.

It was revealed recently that Vetrimaaran’s next film will have Soori as the lead actor. While fans have been waiting for new updates regarding the film, the latest report is that the film will be titled Viduthalai. While the makers have not yet announced the title officially, it is still making the rounds on social media. A while back, it was reported that the team was shooting in Sathyamangalam forests. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key supporting role.

Meanwhile, photos of Vetri Maaran, Vijay Sethupathi and Soori from the new studio of maestro Ilayaraja surfaced online recently. It was reported that Ilayaraja’s first music composition in his new studio will be for this film. It is expected that the makers of this film will soon come up with more official updates in the upcoming month. Other than this, Vetrimaaran has Vaadivaasal as his upcoming project. It was announced that he will be collaborating with Dhanush for yet another film.

Recently, he made the headlines after his part titled Oor Iravu in the Tamil anthology Paavakadhaigal was lauded by the audience. It received a tremendous positive response. Staring Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, the part was reportedly based on a true story. It was also announced last week that his previous film has bagged two national awards. His photos and videos from the celebration event were shared widely by his fans across all social media platforms.

