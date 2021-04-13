Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal: GV Prakash starts composing music for the Suriya starrer
In what has come as an unexpected surprise to the fans of Kollywood, popular music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar has announced on his Twitter space that he has started composing music for the upcoming film Vaadi Vaasal. He wrote on his Twitter space, “The music work for #VaadiVaasal starts today... @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @theVcreations”. Directed by Vetri Maaran, Vaadi Vaasal is one of the most awaiting films of Kollywood and fans have been desperately waiting to know more updates about the film.
The music work for #VaadiVaasal starts today .... @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @theVcreations
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 13, 2021
Meanwhile, Suriya took to his Twitter space in March and shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming film with director Pandiraj. Last week, the makers shared a glimpse of Suriya from the sets while announcing that more updates are on the cards. On the other hand, Verti Maaran made the headlines recently after it was announced that his recent film Asuran starring Dhanush bagged two National Awards. He is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.