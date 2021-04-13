Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal: GV Prakash starts composing music for the Suriya starrer

Sensational music composer GV Prakash took to his Twitter space and announced that he has started composing music for the upcoming Kollywood film Vaadi Vaasal.

In what has come as an unexpected surprise to the fans of Kollywood, popular music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar has announced on his Twitter space that he has started composing music for the upcoming film Vaadi Vaasal. He wrote on his Twitter space, “The music work for #VaadiVaasal starts today... @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @theVcreations”. Directed by Vetri Maaran, Vaadi Vaasal is one of the most awaiting films of Kollywood and fans have been desperately waiting to know more updates about the film.

Last month, it was reported that Vaadivaasal will be rolled out in September 2021 and Suriya will also join the sets in the same month. However, an official announcement on the same is yet to be made. With this new announcement of GV Prakash, it is anticipated that the makers have kickstarted the work. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport Jallikattu. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo.

The music work for #VaadiVaasal starts today .... @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @theVcreations — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Suriya took to his Twitter space in March and shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming film with director Pandiraj. Last week, the makers shared a glimpse of Suriya from the sets while announcing that more updates are on the cards. On the other hand, Verti Maaran made the headlines recently after it was announced that his recent film Asuran starring Dhanush bagged two National Awards. He is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

