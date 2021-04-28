Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai: Gautham Vasudev Menon to play as a cop in the Soori and Vijay Sethupathi starrer?

Recently, the makers released the first look of Vijay Sethupathi and Soori and the posters received a huge positive response.

At a time when fans are waiting for more updates from the makers of the upcoming film Viduthalai, a new piece of report has come up stating that the film will have director Gautham Menon playing as a cop. According to multiple reports, Gautham Menon has been roped in to play a high-ranking police officer. The reports further state that the director has already shot for about 10 days and he will be joining the sets in Sathyamangalam forest soon.

If this report turns out to be true, Viduthalai will mark Gautham’s second film as a police officer, the first one being Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran, Viduthalai is one of the highly anticipated films and it has Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composing music. It was also reported that his first music composition in his new studio was for this film. It is expected that the makers of this film will soon come up with more official updates in the upcoming month.

Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon started his acting debut in the Malayalam film Tance, which has him as the main antagonist. In Kollywood, he plays as a cop in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal which had Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. He also acted in the Tamil anthology Paavakadhaigal. Titled Vaanmagal, Gautham also directed the portion apart from acting. Vaanmagal also had Simran in a key role. Other than acting, Gautham recently announced that he will be collaborating with Silambarasan TR for a film titled Nadhigalile Neeraadum Sooriyan.

