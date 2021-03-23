Vetri Maaran is surprised with Asuran’s National Award; Says he knew Dhanush would bag it

Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran has bagged National Awards in two categories: Best Tamil Film and Best Actor (Dhanush).

Yesterday, it came a huge treat to the fans of Kollywood when it was announced that the film Asuran bagged the National Award for the Best Tamil Film and Best Actor. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film had Dhanush in the lead role, while Manju Warrier was seen as the leading lady. Talking about the film, Vetrimaaran said during an interview with The Times Of India that he did not expect an award for the film but knew Dhanush would bag it.

“Asuran talks about issues in a very mainstream way. Its win at the National Award is a surprise and a bonus for me. However, I knew Dhanush would bag an award as he has done a commendable job”, the English Daily quoted him as saying. Asuran is one of the blockbusters and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. The film is now being remade in Telugu as Narappa with Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani in the lead roles.

Dhanush was seen in three different avatars in the film: An angry young man, a forgiving middle aged father and an aggressive uncontrollable man in his early 50s. The film is adapted from the Tamil novel Vekkai by Poomani, and GV Prakash composed music. The blood-soaked revenge drama is set in Tamil Nadu’s Kovilpatti in the 1980s. Other than Dhanush and Manju Warrier, the film also has Teejay, Ken, Pasupathi and Prakash Raj in the key supporting roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

