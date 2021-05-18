Vetri Maaran talks about his relationship with late actor Nitish Veera as he urges everyone to be safe; Watch

Nitish Veera played a key role in Vetri Maaran’s previous film Asuran starring Dhanush in the lead role.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran posted a video on his social media handle while mourning the demise of actor Nitish Veera. Nitish succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 yesterday. In his video, Vetri Maaran said that he and Nitish knew each other since Pudhupettai. Nitish played a significant character in the film that had Dhanush in the lead role and was directed by Selvaraghavan. Vetri Maaran mentioned that the actor was happy after having career break with Asuran.

For the unversed, Nitish was seen playing a key role in the 2019 blockbuster Asuran starring Dhanush in the lead role. "He was happy for finally getting many film offers. But unfortunately, he is no more now. It is a huge loss to his family, loved ones and friends like me in the industry," said Vetri Maaran in the video. He further advised people to stay safe as people close to us are passing away.

"Earlier we saw the seriousness of the virus in distant countries and thought it won't affect us. But today, we have reached a point where our close ones are losing their lives for the virus”, he added. Vetri Maaran made the headlines recently after Asuran bagged the National Award. He is currently busy with the direction of the film titled Viduthalai with Soori in the lead role. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi playing a special role. After that, the director will be collaborating with Suriya for the film Vaadi Vaasal.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×